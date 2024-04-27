DP World Delivers Its Global Beyond Boundaries Initiative To Africa

DP World, a global leader in smart end-to-end supply chain logistics, is proud to bring its Beyond Boundaries Initiative to the African continent for the first time. An event today at South Africa’s iconic DP World Wanderers Stadium, saw DP World unveil the fifth repurposed shipping container of the global initiative, accompanied by a donation of cricket kits for local youth.

The DP World Beyond Boundaries Initiative was launched with the help of the brand’s Global Ambassador and cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar ahead of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup in India last year, of which DP World was the Global Logistics partner. The initiative is a global mission to make cricket more accessible and empower communities around the world through the donation of cricket kit and equipment, as well as 50 repurposed containers that will serve the communities in which they will be placed.

Throughout the course of last year’s World Cup, DP World promised to deliver ten cricket kits for every 100 runs scored in the tournament, with over 2,500 pledged. An additional 250 cricket kits will be delivered via this container, 50 of which will be donated to Cricket South Africa and 200 to Lions Cricket, with over 1,000 kits delivered globally to date.

On the Initiative’s arrival in South Africa, Mohammed Akoojee, DP World’s CEO & MD for sub-Saharan Africa, said “South Africa is a great cricketing nation, having produced some of the most iconic cricketers to grace the sport. However, with the kit and equipment needed to play the game, it can be inaccessible and expensive. At DP World, we are honoured to be able to facilitate wider developmental level access to the sport, through this initiative, and go beyond boundaries to support the communities that need it most”.

Echoing Mr Akoojee’s sentiment, Ayabonga Khaka, right-arm seam bowler of the DP World Lions and Protea Womens Team, said “It is great to be here today to see DP World bring the Beyond Boundaries Initiative to Africa for the first time. I know that the donations made today will benefit young cricketers across South Africa and their communities. We may see a future Protea develop from DP World’s support today, and we look forward to seeing the wider impact as the initiative continues across Africa and the world in the coming years.”

The container unveiled today, which delivered cricket kits to children from Molalatladi Primary School in Soweto and MC Weiller School in Alexandra, will remain at the DP World Wanderers Stadium to act as a donation bank that will drive continuous upliftment for communities in need. Overseen by the logistics provider’s partners and Stadium residents, the DP World Lions, the container will be used as a collection hub for second-hand sporting equipment, back-to-school essentials and hygiene products, to name but a few.

Jono Leaf-Wright, Lions Cricket CEO said “The donation of this repurposed container will provide us with a collection hub from which we can launch and grow our community initiatives like the collection of cricket kits, non-perishable foods, car seats for kids and shoe drives, to name but a handful of the CSI activities that we action as the DP World Lions and DP World Wanderers. We are most grateful to be part of this global programme and would like to thank DP World for their on-going commitment to us and the broader cricket community we serve”.

This week represents a significant week for the initiative, with a further activation taking place in Delhi, India in the coming week. The Initiative will continue to expand its global footprint as June’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, which will be held in the USA and West Indies, approaches.

Source: DP World