DP World Doubles Rail Links With New London Gateway-Southampton Service

DP World is expanding its rail capacity between two of the UK’s largest container ports with the launch of a second weekly rail service connecting the London Gateway and Southampton logistics hubs.

This critical expansion is set to enhance UK supply chain resilience while slashing carbon emissions by cutting more than one million truck miles a year.

The new mid-week train will be operated by Freightliner from 1 October. It augments the existing weekend service, providing customers with increased access to extensive storage and handling, freight forwarding and delivery services at London Gateway Logistics Park – the largest port-adjacent logistics park in the UK, with 9.25 million sq. ft. of gross floor area.

The first weekly service between London Gateway and Southampton was launched in 2022 to boost the resilience of customer supply chains, enabling swift and reliable freight transit between the two UK ports.

Customers using the new rail service can also benefit from DP World’s landmark Modal Shift Programme, a financial incentive for customers to move import-laden containers via rail to railheads within 140 miles of the Southampton logistics hub. The programme has already boosted the share of rail freight at Southampton from 21% to more than 30%.

John Trenchard, Vice President – Commercial & Supply Chain, DP World in the UK said: “Launching a second rail service between London Gateway and Southampton is the next logical step for DP World, given the clear benefits for our customers. Providing a cleaner and more cost-efficient way to move cargo across the country is a key priority for DP World in the UK, and modal shift has consistently proven to be a reliable and flexible solution.”

Chris Lawrenson, Managing Director – Intermodal Logistics, Freightliner Group, said: “Freightliner are delighted to continue supporting DP World with their second weekly port train service, working in partnership to develop further modal shift between Southampton and London Gateway. Our fleet of rolling stock and carbon efficient trains provide customers with lower carbon options for their international container movements.”

In addition to its hubs at Southampton and London Gateway, DP World’s offer includes logistics, forwarding and European transport capabilities, all of which are being integrated into the company’s global network.

At a time when the pressure to manage costs, maintain reliability and improve speed has never been greater, DP World in the UK has been building a unique array of assets and suite of capabilities, helping its customers stay competitive in a fast changing and unpredictable trading environment, and serving the national interest.

Source: DP World