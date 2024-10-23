DP World Expands Freight Forwarding Network with New Office in Panama

DP World, a global leader in logistics and supply chain solutions, announces the opening of its new freight forwarding office in Panama City, Panama. This office is the latest addition to DP World’s growing network in Latin America, further bolstering its capacity to provide seamless, end-to-end supply chain solutions to businesses across the region.

The office offers a comprehensive range of freight forwarding services, including ocean freight for both FCL (full container load) and LCL (less container load), air freight, customs clearance, warehousing, multimodal transportation, and insurance facilities. These services, supported by DP World’s global infrastructure, will enable customers to streamline their supply chains, enhance cargo visibility, and improve operational efficiency.

Morten Johansen, COO of DP World Americas, said: “Panama’s strategic position at the crossroads of global trade makes it an ideal location for expanding our freight forwarding operations. This office will enable DP World to offer our customers in Panama and throughout Latin America more comprehensive logistics solutions that address the complexities of modern supply chains. We’re excited to leverage our global reach to provide tailored, efficient services to local industries such as retail, automotive, manufacturing, healthcare, and industrial sectors.”

Panama’s geographic location, bridging the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans, has made it a crucial hub for international trade. The country’s advanced logistics infrastructure, which includes seaports, airports, and interoceanic railroad systems, provides DP World with unparalleled connectivity to global markets. The new office will play a pivotal role in facilitating trade across the Americas and beyond, reinforcing DP World’s commitment to supporting regional economic growth.

Terry Donohoe, Senior Vice President, Freight Forwarding, DP World Americas, said: “Our Panama City office not only expands DP World’s operational footprint but also enhances our ability to deliver solutions that support local businesses. From traditional air, ocean and customs brokerage solutions to more specialized service offerings like temperature-controlled shipping for perishables to project cargo handling, we are equipped to meet the diverse needs of the Panamanian market.”

“The Panama office supports DP World’s “Our World, Our Future” sustainability strategy by integrating green initiatives aimed at reducing carbon emissions and promoting resource efficiency. This aligns with the company’s long-term commitment to environmental responsibility and sustainable growth within the global supply chain,” Donohoe added.

Since mid-2023, DP World has launched over 150 new freight forwarding offices globally, with 20 of these strategically placed throughout the Americas. This expansion complements the company’s existing Latin American operations in Brazil, Chile, Colombia, the Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, and Suriname. DP World plans to open more than 180 offices worldwide, with additional locations in the United States and Latin America.

Source: DP World