DP World launches newest technology innovation centre in India

DP World has opened a new technology centre in Gurgaon, India, its third this year, confirming the company’s commitment to developing innovative solutions for global trade.

Over 240 people will be based at the new office, about 30-km southwest of India’s capital New Delhi. It will house development teams for DP World’s latest cutting-edge trade and logistics solutions to revolutionise how trade flows through every link of the global supply chain, creating stability, security, and profitability for cargo owners.

The opening follows the successful launch of new technology centres in Hyderabad and Bangalore earlier this year, capitalising on the growth opportunities and significant technology-focused talent pool available in India.

The country’s digital economy is set to reach $1 trillion by 2025, and its pool of technology professionals is growing rapidly. DP World will tap into this resource, nurturing the brightest minds in India by allowing them to co-create solutions from the ground up and owning the software development process from the beginning to the end. The engineers will grow while working on exciting technologies – such as Blockchain, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning to automate trade flows.

DP World’s presence in the Indian technology market has grown rapidly to match its ambitions in the digital trade sphere. At the beginning of 2021, the company had just 50 employees in the country. This number has already grown to more than 450 with the opening of its three offices in 2022. As this exponential growth continues, employee headcount is expected to reach as many as 700 by the middle of next year.

Pradeep Desai, DP World’s Chief Technology Officer, said: “At DP World, we are focused on developing cutting-edge applications and solutions to solve real-world trade problems. Across the industries in which we operate in, trade is moving from analogue to embrace new digital solutions. Our teams will be able to build and trial new solutions – from conception to execution – helping to automate the flow of trade. We are investing heavily in end-to-end logistics, trade finance, e-commerce and market access, all for benefitting cargo owners. In addition, efficiencies can be achieved in supply chains by using IoT to run operations, digital twins to monitor activities and movement of cargo via alternate modes of transport using optimisation techniques. These are just some examples of how technology is helping achieve DP World’s vision.’’

DP World is leading the acceleration of this trend, helping drive efficiency and transparency. DP World’s global logistics solutions are opening up markets to traders, while financial solutions such as Trade Finance by DP World — an online platform –connect lenders with borrowers around the world to help fund their trade ambitions.

