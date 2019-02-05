DP World renews concession contract with Constanta port by 2049

DP World Constanta, a subsidiary of the Dubai-headquartered group, has renewed its concession agreement allowing it to operate in the Romanian Black Sea port of Constanta for another 30 years, until 2049.

DP World won the tender for the long-term concession of the Constanta Container Terminal in November 2003 and started operating it in 2004. The Port Authority and Constanta Chamber of Commerce have recognized the DP World-run terminal as the best port operator in Constanta every year since its inception.

The new agreement allows DP World Constanta to maintain, operate and further develop the Constanta South Terminal. The terminal serves both the Romanian domestic market and a wider hinterland spreading into parts of Central Europe, together with first-class feeder connections to the Ukraine, Russia, Bulgaria, Georgia & Moldova. The geographic location has also proved ideal as a reliable trans-shipment hub for the greater Black Sea region.

The current capacity of the terminal is 1,000,000 TEU, and there is sufficient land area for phased expansion to cater for volumes greater than 4,500,000 TEU.

Source: Romania Insider