DP World Sets Historic Record in Peruvian Ports by Handling 1.64 Million TEUs in 2023

In a landmark achievement for Peru’s maritime industry, DP World has set a new record by handling 1.64 million TEUs (Twenty-foot Equivalent Unit, or one 20-foot container) at the South Pier of the Port of Callao in 2023. This marks an 11% increase in annual container volume over 2022, underscoring DP World’s role as the key operator of the South Pier.

“Moving this record-breaking number of TEUs during 2023 represents an important milestone for DP World and for the Peruvian economy,” said Nicolás Gauthier, CEO of DP World Peru. “2023’s record TEU movement is unprecedented in Peruvian port history. Our success stems from significantly increasing the number of ship arrivals, up 36%, and a more than 40% boost in terminal productivity since 2021.”

The Port of Callao is a major gateway, handling nearly 90% of Peru’s container traffic. DP World handles 60% of the port’s containerized cargo, playing a vital role in the local and regional economy and port scene. Facilitating this level of global trade enables Peruvian producers to have greater access to international markets.

“Thanks to improved operations throughout 2023, DP World Callao was able to accommodate four new shipping services, leading to six additional weekly calls. This expansion enabled us to surpass four monthly volume records – for the months of June, July, August, and October – and to exceed our 2022 transshipment volumes,” said Marco Hernández, Vice President of Operations at DP World Peru.

Looking ahead, DP World Callao is gearing up for the April 2024 inauguration of the Bicentennial Pier, an extension of the South Pier. This expansion is expected to further elevate the Port of Callao’s productivity, setting new volume records while boosting Peru’s import-export activities.

Source: DP World