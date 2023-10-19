DP World Signs First Manufacturing Tenants For Thames Freeport

DP World today announced its first new tenants at its London Gateway Logistics Park, part of the Thames Freeport with two manufacturers that have chosen to invest in the site and create jobs in a significant expansion of their UK operations.

Thames Freeport is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to stimulate trade, drive innovation, support energy transition, and trans-form the lives of people in London and the boroughs to its east.

Ranson, a Belgian food and catering products business, and Destiny Entertainments, which imports and modifies audio and video products, will move to the Freeport in Q1 2024. Creating hubs for manufacturing and innovation was a central reason for the Government’s introduction of the flagship policy two years ago.

By locating at London Gateway Logistics Park, which is a part of DP World’s end-to-end logistics network, the companies will benefit from proximity to Europe’s largest and most economically important consumer market, with 18 million people on its doorstep. Being part of Thames Freeport also brings unrivalled global connectivity to 130 ports in over 65 countries and the op-tion to utilise the freeport’s customs procedures.

Oliver Treneman, Vice President, Park Development at DP World, said: “The location of Ranson and Destiny Entertainments at London Gateway is another milestone for DP World and Thames Freeport. Our port-centric Logistics Park forms a core part of our integrated end-to-end approach, providing supply chain solutions such as port-to-park and park-to-port services, together with outstanding road links and access to an adjacent rail terminal.”

“The combination of shovel-ready infrastructure and highly engaged local authorities reduces the time, cost and complexity of establishing operations on site, making it the ideal location for value added manufacturing. We are committed to creating the right environment for all tenants to grow and bring jobs, skills and new opportunities to Thurrock and the wider regional economy.”

Bruno Ranson, Chief Executive Officer, Ranson Group, said: “We are very excited to be relocating to London Gateway in the near-future and becoming an active part of an energetic Freeport. We know that this will open up many more opportunities for our company and enable us to improve and increase the trading possibilities with partners on both sides of the water for many years to come.”

Mark Purchase, Director, Destiny Entertainments, said: “Destiny’s move to London Gateway is game changing for our business. Not only because of the new warehouse facility, but all the infrastructure around it. It’s a significant leap from our current posi-tion and the advantages it brings will enable rapid growth and better service for our customers.”

The two units – which will make up ‘The Campus’ site – will have a combined total of more than 100,000 sq. ft. When complete, The Campus will be the most sustainable site of its kind in the UK, having been awarded an advanced BREEAM ‘Outstanding’ rating, building on DP World winning ‘Sustainability Company of the Year’ at Multimodal 2023.

In addition to its UK hubs at London Gateway and Southampton, DP World’s offer includes logistics, forwarding and European transport capabilities, all of which are being integrated into the company’s global network. Operating in 78 countries, DP World handles 10 per cent of world trade.

