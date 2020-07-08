DP World Sokhna has welcomed its largest container ship to date, the CMA CGM Brazil

Built in May 2020, the new CMA CGM Brazil is 366 meters long and has a capacity of 15,000 TEUs. The vessel is operated by CMA CGM Line and is deployed on their weekly service from Asia called REX1 service string which plays significant role in growing Asia / Red sea trade.

Ajayy Kumar Singh, CEO of DP World Sokhna, said: “We were very pleased to welcome the CMA CGM Brazil to Sokhna, and with it being the largest container ship we have received to date, demonstrates our capability and capacity to efficiently handle the largest container ships.”

The vessel, which arrived on Saturday 4th from Asia , was carrying a range of products, including raw materials for food manufacturing, FMCG products, and finished goods for the Egyptian market.

DP World Sokhna, is strategically located just below the southern entrance to the Suez Canal on the Red Sea, a key gateway for Asia, Europe and other markets around the worldEnds.

Source: DP World