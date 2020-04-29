DP World Sokhna operates port at maximum capacity

DP World Sokhna, a major gateway for Egypt’s trade, has said it is operating its port at maximum capacity to meet import requirements and to continue supporting the country’s people and economy during the novel Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

DP World Sokhna has a capacity of approximately one million TEUs annually with an upcoming capacity of 750,000 TEU with the opening of Basin 2 in June 2020.

The port has been implementing comprehensive safety measures and preventive actions as part of its efforts to prevent the spread of Covid-19 and protect the health and safety of its customers and employees, by following all processes and procedures that are in line with the recommendations and instructions of the Egyptian Ministry of Health and the World Health Organization (WHO), the company said.

DP World Sokhna has also been implementing an array of extra preventive steps to combat the virus. Information is shared with the staff on the importance of social distancing and increase awareness on hygiene standards. DP World Sokhna has also been distributing masks, gloves and sanitizers, it said.

Ajay Kumar Singh, Chief Executive Officer, DP World Sokhna, said: “Over the past 10 years, we have successfully positioned DP World Sokhna to be Egypt’s leading port. Our true contribution is to be manifested in this challenging time and we are committed to maintaining the success of DP World Sokhna. This puts us in a firm position of responsibility in supporting the economy of Egypt and serving its people.

“Our people are our most valuable assets and the health and safety measures are focused on timely actions to prevent the spread of Covid-19 infection. Our programme adheres strictly to the requirements of the Egyptian Ministry of Health and the World Health Organization (WHO),” Singh added.

DP World Sokhna has also made provision for the distribution of food supplies to be delivered to over 1,200 families of affected non-regular workers in Suez. It will also continue its traditional ‘Ramadan Boxes’ of essential food supplies for workers’ families during the holy month of Ramadan, he added.

Source: TradeArabia News Service