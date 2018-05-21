DP world Sokhna welcomes inaugural vessel of new shipping alliance

DP World Sokhna welcomed its first vessel from container shipping group The Alliance, which consists of Germany’s Hapag-Lloyd (with UASC), Japan’s MOL, K Line and NYK Line, and Taiwan’s Yang Ming Line (YML).

The YM Orchid originated in the Far East on its maiden route, the AR1, to provide high-speed direct coverage of the Red Sea from China, Korea, Singapore and Malaysia. During the YM Orchid’s berth at DP World Sokhna, more than 2,100 containers were discharged and loaded by DP World Sokhna’s local team.

To mark the occasion, DP World Sokhna CEO Ajayy Singh presented a commemorative plaque to YML Managing Director Brian Tzeng. Other senior representatives of YML and DP World Sokhna also attended the event and welcomed the crew of the YM Orchid.

Ajayy Singh, CEO of DP World Sokhna, said: “At DP World Sokhna, we’re exploring ways to develop local industry by strengthening our current partnerships and fostering new ones. ​THE Alliance brings two new shipping lines to Sokhna port, highlighting the importance of Sokhna as a trade destination. In enabling the new AR1 service, which will offer superior transit times, together we allow customers to more efficiently streamline their supply chains. This service is a win for the industry as we pursue innovative ways to support the trade demands in Egypt and beyond.”

DP World Sokhna is part of the DP World’s international network of 78 marine and inland terminals in 40 countries across six continents. Situated at the heart of the vitally important East-West trade route just below the southern entrance to the Suez Canal, DP World Sokhna is strategically located to handle cargo transiting through one of the world’s busiest commercial waterways.

As part of an international network, DP World Sokhna is committed to providing customers with outstanding services through an integrated port management approach, combined with leading-edge technology.

Source: DP World