DP World, UAE Region Achieves 100% Conversion In Customer Transactions, Leveraging Emirates Nbd’s Digital Collections Solution

The region’s smart trade enabler, DP World, UAE Region leveraged Emirates NBD’s digital collection solution to convert 100 per cent of related counter transactions to online collection on its Smart Transactions platform in 2020. The initiative was operated in collaboration with Emirates NBD Corporate & Institutional Banking.

Underscoring the relevance of conducting business online and remote working during the ongoing pandemic, DP World, UAE Region, utilised Emirates NBD’s advanced digital infrastructure and expertise to create a digital collections solution. It offers a safe, secure and easily accessible digital alternative to DP World, UAE Region’s customers for paying fees.

The customers opting for digital transactions reflects the remarkable success of the collaboration between DP World, UAE Region and Emirates NBD to help Prepaid and Advance port customers.

Paperless Advance Deposit Account and Prepaid Account Top Up are two solutions that are being widely used for transactions. The enhanced receivables solution employs an Application Programming Interface (API)-based integration between DP World, UAE Region’s collection (ERP) system and Emirates NBD’s cash/cheque deposit machines (CDM).

Asim Abdul Wahid Al Abbasi, Chief Financial Officer at DP World, UAE Region said: “We’re extremely pleased that the collaboration we initiated with Emirates NBD is succeeding beyond our expectations. The experience of our customers is of paramount importance to us. The Smart Transactions initiative was aimed at discontinuing deposit requests at our service counter, actively encouraging all customers to use the Emirates NBD CDM facilities for top-up requirements. The unforeseen circumstances created by the COVID-19 pandemic has expedited and strengthened online transactions as the new normal that customers have come to embrace.”

He added: “Our partnership with Emirates NBD is part of efforts to support the Dubai Paperless Strategy to make all transactions paper-free. In this digital era, efficiency and security of transactions are absolute necessities for businesses and this collaboration with our esteemed banking partners has proved that we’re going in the right direction. Enabling smarter trade is the essence of what we do at DP World, UAE Region and Smart Transactions are enhancing our efficiencies in a meaningful way.”

Ahmed Al Qassim, Senior Executive Vice President and Group Head, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Emirates NBD said: “We are delighted to deliver a seamless, secure and innovative payment system that eases the burden of paperwork and brings increased convenience to DP World, UAE Region’s customers. Our agreement builds on Emirates NBD’s commitment to collaborate with large businesses to further the smart nation vision of the UAE.”

The new solution helps DP World, UAE Region’s customers make payments without visiting its service counters while receiving updates in real-time. In addition to successfully reducing the footfall in the branch, the paperless solution demonstrates the trade enabler’s support of the UAE’s smart nation drive.

Source: DP World