DP World, UAE Region Rolls Out Its Covid-19 Vaccination Drive

As part of DP World, UAE Region’s ongoing endeavours to safeguard the interest of their employees and ensure secure operations during the pandemic to keep trade flowing, the region’s smart trade enabler has rolled out a vaccination drive for its employees and their families.

Arrangements to host two vaccination centres on ground in Jebel Ali Port are made in coordination with the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) and operated by Pure Health and Medi Q Healthcare. The concerted efforts of DP World, UAE Region and their enhanced competencies have accelerated the building and launching of these centres in a record time of five days.

The company aims to cover over 10,000 employees and their families, and currently, the estimated number of people vaccinated per day stands at over 800.

Mohammed Al Muallem, CEO & Managing Director, DP World, UAE Region said: “In line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai to speed up the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines around the world, and as part of the Vaccine Logistics Alliance, in which DP World plays a vital role, we aim to make the vaccines available wherever needed to defeat the pandemic. As a trade enabler, we have kept trade flowing throughout the pandemic, ensuring people receive the vital supplies, which now include the vaccines.”

Al Muallem added: “I would like to thank and commend the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP), Pure Health and Medi Q Healthcare for their unmatched support and dedication to make this drive a success. Over 4.2 million doses have been administered in the UAE, which takes the rate of doses per 100 people to 42.48. While we are faring exceptionally well, we must remember that our combined efforts are the need of the hour and will help us mitigate the impact of the virus.”

Nabil Qayed, Director of People & General Administration – People Department, DP World, UAE Region said, “Our employees are our biggest asset. They work continuously to ensure that our operations are carried out uninterrupted, and their safety and well-being is always our top priority. With the vaccination drive, we hope to create a secure environment for the staff as it is crucial to improve employee engagement, satisfaction and productivity.”

DP World and UNICEF also recently announced a wide-ranging partnership to support the global distribution of COVID-19 vaccines and related immunisation supplies in low- and lower-middle-income countries. Its ports and terminals, including the flagship Jebel Ali Port, will be used to ship, store and distribute auxiliary materials needed for the COVID-19 vaccine campaigns, such as syringes and safety boxes.

Source: DP World