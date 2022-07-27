DP World unit ups stake in PST Sales & Distribution in Botswana

Imperial, owned by DP World, a leading provider of worldwide smart end-to-end supply chain logistics, says its Market Access business has increased its stake in PST Sales & Distribution (PST) in Botswana, from 38% to 72%. The transaction came into effect on July 1, 2022.

PST is a home-grown Botswana enterprise with over 30 years of experience and rich in local industry knowledge and expertise. It also represents some of the world’s premier multinationals in the food and non-food Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) sector and has longstanding relationships with principals and customers. As part of seamless route-to-market solutions, PST’s services include supply chain management, sales & branding, as well as financial and administrative management.

“PST’s sound knowledge of the consumer landscape in Botswana, coupled with its comprehensive distribution and sales solutions, aligns well with DP World’s strategic objective of leveraging assets and logistics to create an integrated global supply chain – from factory floor to customer door,” said Mohammed Akoojee, Chief Operating Officer of DP World Logistics and Group CEO at Imperial.

Leading distributor

“PST further entrenches Imperial as the leading distributor of consumer goods in Southern Africa, providing brand owners with informed and unparalleled access to their end consumers by leveraging our in-market networks and in-country infrastructure.”

In addition to its in-depth knowledge of the Botswana consumer market, PST has the infrastructure to provide a nationwide route-to-market solution and a team of product specialists, which enables the business to participate in every category of the FMCG industry.

“PST is a renowned Botswana business known for the delivery of well-known brands in the country and further enhances our position as the leading distributor in Southern Africa”, said Johan Truter, Chief Executive Officer of Imperial’s Market Access business.

Robust infrastructure

“The business has robust infrastructure which enables it to serve the entire trade universe and has unmatched local knowledge, with almost all employees being local, including top management.”

Autash Arora, Managing Director of PST, added: “This transaction further cements PST’s relationship with Imperial, and bodes well for our vision of being the best FMCG distributor in the country and delivering well-known brands and household names to the people of Botswana. In addition, this investment allows us to continue to consistently deliver outstanding results for the benefit of our customers and principals in line with our promise of customer satisfaction.”

This transaction bears testament to Imperial fulfilling its ambition of becoming the leading market access and logistics partner in Africa, by providing access to quality products and services.

Source: TradeArabia