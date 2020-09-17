DP World would consider presence Israel’s ports of Ashdod, Haifa, CEO tells Arabiya TV

Recent News

  

Israel’s ports of Ashdod and Haifa have an excellent location and Dubai-based port operator DP World would consider having a presence there, the company’s chief executive Sultan bin Sulayem said in an interview with Arabiya TV on Wednesday.

“Israel has two ports, the port of Ashdod and the port of Haifa, they are strong ports in excellent locations, if there is an opportunity, there is nothing to prevent us from having a presence there,” he said.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli, editing by Louise Heavens)

