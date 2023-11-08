DP World’s £56M Crane Investment Marks A Decade Of Success At London Gateway

DP World yesterday received four new state-of-the-art automated stacking cranes (ASCs) at London Gateway, as it continues to invest in vital infrastructure to support the UK’s supply chain.

The latest investment, totalling £56 million, coincides with the celebration of London Gateway’s tenth anniversary, marking a decade of growth and technological advancements in the UK’s port industry.

The ASCs will move containers from the port yard onto lorries bound for consumer markets across the country. They will service the £350m all-electric new fourth berth – the first of its kind in the world – which will boost capacity at the logistics hub by a third when it opens next year.

London Gateway opened in November 2013 and handled its 11 millionth TEU this year. Its container port is the fastest growing and most technologically advanced in the UK.

Ahsan Agha, Vice President Port Operations at DP World London Gateway, said: “The arrival of the ASCs marks an exciting moment for London Gateway and DP World in the UK, as we continue to develop our unique end-to-end offering, moving goods seamlessly from the factory floor to the customer door.”

“The pressure to manage costs, maintain reliability and improve speed has never been greater. DP World is building a unique array of assets and suite of capabilities to help our customers stay competitive in challenging markets. This £56m investment is further proof that we believe in the UK and have the ambition and resources to boost growth, support businesses and create jobs.”

Pioneering Technology and Integration

The ASCs, supplied by Finnish manufacturer Konecranes, represent a significant step towards streamlining operations at London Gateway. Specialist software is being developed to integrate the new ASCs with the existing crane fleet to ensure high levels of productivity and a seamless experience for customers.

The delivery of the ASCs is just the beginning, as London Gateway awaits the arrival of 14 additional cranes to service the new fourth berth. DP World invested £12m in eight all-electric straddle carriers for London Gateway earlier this year.

In addition to its UK hubs at London Gateway and Southampton, DP World’s offer includes logistics, forwarding and European transport capabilities, all of which are being integrated into the company’s global network. Operating in 78 countries, DP World handles 10 per cent of world trade.

Source: DP World