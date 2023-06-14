DP World’s SeaRates Partners with C P World to Digitise Global Trade Logistics for Small Cargo Owners

DP World’s SeaRates has now integrated with C P World to help digitise global trade and provide more choice for smaller cargo owners and freight forwarders operating around the world. The integration means customers moving less than a full container load will benefit from streamlined logistics processes, real-time information, and enhanced efficiency from SeaRates, just like their bigger counterparts.

Based in Singapore, C P World operates globally, providing seamless logistics services with air, ocean, and land transportation, as well as documentation and customs clearance for customers. As a neutral cargo consolidator, it specialises in logistics for small and medium sized businesses that may not require an entire container for their cargos.

With this integration, SeaRates will now provide customers with enhanced real-time container availability and pricing information, empowering shippers to compare rates across a broader range of carriers.

By optimising container space and efficiently consolidating Less than Container Load (LCL) shipments, SeaRates enables cost savings for shippers while contributing to a more sustainable global supply chain. These advancements further establish SeaRates’ position as a leading logistics solution provider catering to businesses of all sizes.

Mike Bhaskaran, COO of Digital Technology at DP World said: “As a leader in supply chain logistics and technology, we are excited to expand our offerings for SMEs, startups and individuals who require access to international trade. This new partnership will provide SeaRates customers with access to exclusive ocean freights and schedules in over 30 countries, allowing them to book LCL shipments through the online platform. This is particularly advantageous for customers with seasonal or promotional products, as it will provide them with cost savings and more flexibility in their bookings, while tapping into new market segments and broadening customer bases.”

Ken Chiang, Group CEO of C P World said: “As a neutral, market leading ocean freight consolidator, C P World is excited to partner with SeaRates, DP World to offer comprehensive LCL ocean freight rates, schedules and services thereby digitalising freight and creating sustainable solutions.”

Source: DP World