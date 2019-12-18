Dr. Anil Sharma is nominated among Lloyd’s List’s Top 100 Most Influential People in Shipping 2019

We are very pleased to announce that for the 10th year in a row, Dr. Anil Sharma, Founder & CEO of GMS, has been featured in the annual Lloyd’s List Top 100 of the most influential people in shipping for 2019. He joins an extremely small and elite group of shipping professionals to be receive this accolade from the world’s most respected and prestigious maritime publication.

In this year’s ranking, Lloyd’s List described Dr. Sharma as a “pioneer in driving positive change in the (recycling) industry” and highlighted how his “vision to evolve ship recycling through sustainable practices has placed Global Marketing Systems at the forefront of the international, industry-wide changes”.

To date, GMS remains the first and only Cash Buyer to be nominated in the Top 100 and the only Cash Buyer in the world to develop an award winning Responsible Ship Recycling Program (RSRP). GMS continues to invest in both local and international programs, in order to provide a full scope of services to Ship Owners, Lenders and Recycling Yards. From preparing Inventory of Hazardous Material (IHM) reports and Ship Recycling Plans (SRPs) to auditing services by providing weekly progress updates and a comprehensive vessel recycling completion reports as per the Hong Kong Convention (HKC) guidelines, GMS offers one-stop, end-to-end solutions to the international maritime community.

As a testament to growing interest in GMS’s RSRP, the percentage of green vessels recycled has mushroomed from a modest 5% of GMS’s total sales into India (about 6 years ago) to nearly 71% this year. Moreover, during the last 5 years, GMS has generated more than 40 IHM reports for various Ship Owners and even helped 10 Recycling Yards in India to achieve their Statement of Compliance (SoC) in accordance with the Hong Kong Convention.

In 2019, GMS conducted about 50 training programs (a 75% increase over 2018) for yard workers and safety officers in India and Bangladesh. GMS is now working with yards in Bangladesh to develop “green” facilities in that country. In addition, GMS worked closely with the Indian government in their evaluation of and the final ratification of the Hong Kong Convention (HKC) for safe and responsible recycling.

As complimented by Lloyd’s List – “Dr. Sharma has been in this business for the past 27 years and has built it into a force to be reckoned with.”

In response, Dr. Sharma commented: “I would like to thank Lloyd’s List for this prestigious honor for the 10th straight year in a row and I am humbled that the efforts being made by GMS continue to make a difference in the industry. The indelible importance of Ship Recycling remains ever-so prevalent for the maritime and offshore industries and I am pleased to note the commendable improvements being made in the industry over the years. Not only more than 75% of ship recycling yards in India are HKC compliant today, Bangladeshi yards are also getting in on the action, which speaks volumes about the positive strides being taken by the industry at large. Moreover, truly noteworthy is the major step undertaken by the Indian government by ratifying the Hong Kong Convention and announcing the “Recycling of Ships Bill, 2019”. I can only hope that in the year(s) ahead, the EUSRR will finally recognize the positive & giant steps taken by subcontinent recycling yards and complement their efforts by ratifying non-EU yards in the short term and finally dissolving this impractical regulation once HKC comes in to force.”

Dr. Sharma’s review in the Lloyd’s List Top 100 can be found online here.

Source: GMS