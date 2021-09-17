Draft interim guidelines for ships using fuel cells agreed by Sub-Committee

Draft interim guidelines aimed at providing provide international standard provisions for ships using fuel cell power installations have been agreed by IMO’s Sub-Committee on Carriage of Cargoes and Containers (CCC 7).

The draft interim guidelines cover issues including fire systems and gas/vapour detection. The guidelines and are intended to ensure the safe and reliable delivery of electrical and/or thermal energy through the use of fuel cell technology.

The development of these interim guidelines for safety of ships using fuel cells is part of the important work being carried out by the Sub-Committee in the context of shipping’s need for new fuels and propulsion systems to meet decarbonisation ambitions set out in the Initial IMO GHG Strategy.

Read more about the Sub-Committee’s work on low-flashpoint fuels and other matters in the summary here: CCC 7

Source: IMO