Dredging leader, Jan De Nul, signs supply agreement with leading valve supplier W&O

W&O, a leading supplier of valves, actuation, pipes and fittings to the global maritime industry, today announces it has signed a new supply agreement with Jan De Nul Group, one of the world’s leading civil engineering and dredging companies. The contract expands upon the existing ten-year relationship, and will see W&O supply marine valves and instrumentation to Jan De Nul Group to meet the needs of its complex and specialist operations.

The two-year supply agreement ensures efficient and rapid delivery from stock of manual and actuated marine valves at a fixed competitive price level, which provides cost savings for Jan De Nul compared to current increasing market prices. The supply agreement in place allows both parties to focus on on-time delivery for all items under the contract, and when required provide Jan De Nul with technical advice for upcoming drydocks or special refit projects

Jan De Nul is one of the largest marine contractors in the world, operating a fleet of more than 80 dredging and offshore installation vessels in many remote areas across the world. As a marine sector specialist provider, W&O understands that dredging operations within extreme and remote environments can take a significant toll on vessels and onboard equipment. Signing a formal supply agreement ensures any replacement valves or instrumentation are provided at a set cost, protecting against unexpected costs during operations as well as offering certainty when it comes to time-based deliveries and high-stocking levels that W&O can provide.

Kristof Adam, W&O Europe General Manager, commented on the deal: “Throughout our ten year relationship with Jan De Nul, W&O has focused on delivering an expert, reliable and professional service in combination with high quality products.

“We are very pleased to renew our relationship with one of the largest dredging companies in the world, and proud of the trust in our products, people and expertise that this new agreement demonstrates.”

Geert Van Damme, Team Manager, Technical Components at Jan De Nul Group, added: “In challenging marine operations, it is essential that, if equipment needs to be replaced or fails, we can secure the parts we need quickly. That means having a partner who is located where we are, understands our business and is highly responsive. The supply agreement with W&O is an important element in delivering smooth operations for all our teams around the world.”

Jan De Nul operates a fleet of over 80 dredging and offshore installation vessels worldwide – including cutter suction dredgers, trailing suction hopper dredgers, split hopper barges, backhoe dredgers, oil recovery vessels, subsea rock installation vessels, heavy lift vessels, jack-up installation vessels, and cable-laying vessels – as well as miscellaneous trenching and floating auxiliary equipment for marine construction. W&O will continue to enable this Jan De Nul fleet to function at optimal efficiency with minimal downtime.

Source: W&O