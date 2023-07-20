Drewry: Container Port Throughput Index Down 0.5% in May

The Drewry Container Port Throughput Indices are a series of calendar adjusted volume growth/decline indices based on monthly throughput data for a sample of over 340 ports worldwide, representing over 80% of global volumes. The base point for the indices is January 2019 = 100.

Drewry has developed a nowcasting model that uses vessel capacity and terminal duration data (derived from our proprietary AIS model) to make short-term predictions of port throughput.

Drewry’s latest assessment – July 2023

The decline in MoM volumes in the Middle East, South Asia, and Asia (excl. China) led to the 0.5% MoM fall in the Global Container Port Throughput Index in May 2023. The index is now at 107.4 points, 1.6% below May 2022.

The Greater China Container Port Throughput Index increased just 0.2% MoM in May 2023 to 111.7 points, representing a rise of 3.4% YoY. Shanghai experienced another very strong month in May 2023, up by 2.2% MoM and 20% YoY. With three months of solid volumes, the world’s largest container port shows YTD growth of 4.4%. Qingdao is also proving exceptionally buoyant, with volumes in the first five months of the year more than 10% up YoY and May YTD growth at 11.8%.

The North American Container Port Throughput Index increased a further 2.0% MoM in May 2023, to 101.5, consolidating April’s big rise. However, volumes are 15.8% below last year’s number, and the rolling 12-month average growth rate has continued to plummet to -8.3% for May 2023, way behind the global average of -0.5%.

The European Container Port Throughput Index decreased 1.6% MoM in May 2023, falling to 98.8 points, 8.1% lower than last year’s number. Of the region’s ports, Le Havre and Barcelona stand out with particularly weak numbers. For the first five months of the year, Le Havre was down 17.7% YoY and Barcelona 12.8% YoY.

Source: Drewry