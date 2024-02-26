Drewry: Container Port Throughput Index Slightly Up in December

The Drewry Container Port Throughput Indices are a series of calendar adjusted volume growth/decline indices based on monthly throughput data for a sample of over 340 ports worldwide, representing over 80% of global volumes. The base point for the indices is January 2019 = 100.

Drewry has developed a nowcasting model that uses vessel capacity and terminal duration data (derived from our proprietary AIS model) to make short-term predictions of port throughput.

Drewry’s latest assessment – February 2024

Drewry’s Global Container Port Throughput index recorded 0.3% MoM increase in December to reach 112.5 points, 7.4% ahead of the December 2022 level. Drewry’s Nowcast model anticipates that it will have fallen 7.2% MoM in January, but at 104.3 points this remains 3.7% above the January 2023 level.

The Greater China Container Port Throughput Index rose 4.2% Mom in December 2023 to 122.1 points, up 13.9% YoY. Drewry’s Nowcasting Model indicates a 3.0% MoM decline in the Container Port Throughput Index to 118.4 points in January 2024, 17.3% higher than the January 2023 level, noting that in 2023 Chinese New Year fell on 22 January whereas in 2024 it was on 10 February.

The North American Container Port Throughput Index continued its seasonal downward trajectory with a reduction of 2.4% MoM in December 2023.

The European Container Port Throughput Index dropped 3.3% MoM in December 2023 to 99.0 points, 2.1% higher than recorded in December 2022. Drewry’s Nowcast model indicates that the Container Port Throughput Index is expected to have declined by 11.1% to 88.0 points in January 2024, largely due to delayed arrivals of mainline vessels which were increasingly diverted around the Cape of Good Hope from late December.

Source: Drewry