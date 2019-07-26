Drewry: Container Port Throughput Up By 2.2% In May

The Drewry Container Port Throughput Indices are a series of volume growth/decline indices based on monthly throughput data for a sample of over 220 ports worldwide, representing over 75% of global volumes. The base point for the indices is January 2012 = 100.

Drewry’s latest assessment – July 2019

• After remaining unchanged for two consecutive months in March and April 2019, the global Drewry Container Port Throughput Index increased by three points (2.2%) in May 2019. However, on an annual basis the growth was lower at just 1.1% (1.5 points). A slowdown in global growth and tariff war issues appear to be having a marked effect.

• The leading world region (China) along with Asia (excl. China) saw close to 2.5% monthly increase in May 2019. Both also achieved an annual increase, however for Asia (excl. China) was much lower at 0.6% compared to a 2.2% for China.

• North America witnessed the largest 4.0% (5.4 points) monthly increase in May 2019 whereas the annual increase was half of that at 2.1%. The May 2019 index figure for Latin America was 2.3% higher compared to April 2019 but it was 2% down compared to May 2018. This was the only region to see an annual decline and reflects the economic issues in Brazil in particular.

• Europe had a monthly increase that was lower than the annual increase. Annually it was close to 3% (3.5 points) in May 2019 whereas the monthly increase was slightly less than 1%.

• After experiencing the largest monthly increase of five points in April, Africa witnessed 3.4% monthly decline in May 2019. It also saw the largest annual decline (11.4%). However, the index is based on a relatively small sample.

Source: Drewry