Drewry: Dry Bulk Equity Index Down

The Drewry Dry Bulk Equity Index declined 10.6% YTD, underperforming the S&P 500, which rose 14.3% YTD. The decrease can be attributed to a contraction in China’s manufacturing sector in April and May, indicated by a PMI number lower than 50 and macroeconomic weakness caused by rising interest rates. Additionally, dry bulk companies reported lower earnings in 1Q23 YoY, affecting the performance of dry bulk stocks.

In May, the Drewry Dry Bulk Equity Index tumbled 17.4% and underperformed the S&P 500, which was almost flat. Stock prices of most companies declined due to a fall in earnings. Stock prices of Golden Ocean, Star Bulk Carriers, and DS Norden slid 22.8%, 19.0%, and 17.4%, respectively, due to a slump in their earnings. However, the stock price of Pacific Basin fell 15.6% due to weak spot prices. Diana Shipping declined only 7.5% as it had less exposure to the spot market.

In June (as of 20 June), the Drewry Dry Bulk Equity Index rose 5.5% and outperformed the S&P 500, which jumped 5.0% during the same period. All stocks were positive except DS Norden, which weakened 4.4%. Stock prices of Pacific Basin, Golden Ocean, and Star Bulk Carriers grew 9.8%, 10.4%, and 7.7%, respectively, as spot earnings strengthened amid the easing of monetary policy by China. Diana Shipping also rose 5.4% during the same period.

Charter rates weakened in May but increased in June as China has been easing its monetary policy, which is likely to boost demand for goods and support the economy. However, we expect the annual 1-year TCE rate for all the vessels to decline in 2023 as supply growth will outpace demand growth.

Moreover, China faces persistent challenges in its economic recovery as the government struggles to provide adequate stimulus amid declining manufacturing, property investment, and sales. Retail sales are the only bright spot in China, but they do not drive the commodity demand as much as the construction and manufacturing sectors. We expect weakness in these sector to affect commodity imports and demand for dry bulk vessels in the coming months.

Additionally, the Black Sea Grain Initiative faces a serious challenge as Russia refuses to compromise on its demands and the UN fails to broker a resolution. If the initiative is terminated, vessel supply will increase, affecting charter rates, and furthermore the prices of grain and fertilizers will surge, causing global inflation.

Source: Drewry Maritime Financial Research