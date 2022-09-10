Drewry: Global Container Port Throughput Index Reached All Time High in June

The Drewry Container Port Throughput Indices are a series of calendar adjusted volume growth/decline indices based on monthly throughput data for a sample of over 235 ports worldwide, representing over 75% of global volumes. The base point for the indices is January 2012 = 100.

Drewry’s latest assessment – August 2022

• The Drewry Global Container Port Throughput Index reached an all-time high of 147.8 points in June 2022 with 2.0% YoY growth. On a monthly basis, the index inched up by 2.8% as compared to May 2022. Greater China, the Middle East and South Asia and Oceania were the regions that posted monthly as well as annual gains in June.

• While lockdowns in China hampered throughput at some ports, the Greater China region still recorded YoY growth of 4.9% in June. Shanghai, the largest port, posted 7.4% YoY decline in June but an increase of 11.4% compared to May which means volumes have started improving. Shenzhen posted a phenomenal 41.4% YoY growth in June 2022, due to the low June 2021 base associated with the partial closure of the Yantian terminal due to Covid restrictions.

• Despite struggling with severe congestion, North American ports performed well over the last few months, but declined 1.3% in June MoM – although throughput was still higher by 5.6% YoY.

• The index for European ports declined by 4.3% YoY and 1.5% MoM in June 2022. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has resulted in lower throughput at European ports, pushing up energy costs and leading to high inflation which is expected to take a heavy toll on consumer demand in the coming months.

Related Research: Port and Terminal Sector

For access to port traffic data behind these Port Throughput Indices, along with the latest port call and port performance analytics, subscribe to Drewry’s Ports and Terminals Insight. This is a quarterly report (PDF) covering the latest developments in the container ports and terminals market, accompanied by a new monthly report (PDF) providing regular port congestion and performance monitoring (powered by Drewry AIS analytics). It looks behind the data and topical issues to answer both the ‘cause’ and ‘effect’ questions that matter most to senior industry stakeholders.

The monthly PDF report includes regular updates and analysis of port performance and congestion across global and 8 regional port markets, powered by Drewry AIS analytics:

• Monthly port throughput growth trend analysis

• Port call analytics and development trends

• Port performance monitoring, broken-down by:

o Pre-berth waiting time

o Terminal time

o Other time

• Port congestion heatmaps by region

• Pre-berth waiting time analysis comparisons across selected ports

Source: Drewry