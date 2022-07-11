The Drewry Container Port Throughput Indices are a series of calendar adjusted volume growth/decline indices based on monthly throughput data for a sample of over 235 ports worldwide, representing over 75% of global volumes. The base point for the indices is January 2012 = 100.

Drewry’s latest assessment – June 2022

Growth in global port throughput lost momentum in April 2022

• The Drewry Global Port Throughput Index increased by 1.7% MoM to reach 141.1 points in April 2022, 1.5% below the 143.1 points recorded in April 2021. This is further evidence that the post-Covid demand boom appears to have run its course.

• While the Greater China region made the largest contribution to MoM global container port throughput growth, it was held back by poor performance at Shanghai where volumes fell 25% MoM due to the imposition of Covid lockdowns.

• North America recorded a 4.5% increase in port handling, with Oceania the only other region in positive territory. Throughput in Asia (excluding China) was 4.1% lower YoY, with ports in this region quick to feel the impact of Chinese lockdowns on trade. European volumes remained below 2021 levels, with the ongoing crisis in Ukraine driving steep rises in energy costs and consequentially impacting regional manufacturing and consumer demand.

