Drewry: Global Port Throughput Index Up 2% Y-o-Y During September

The Drewry Container Port Throughput Indices are a series of volume growth/decline indices based on monthly throughput data for a sample of over 220 ports worldwide, representing over 75% of global volumes. The base point for the indices is January 2012 = 100.

Drewry’s latest assessment – November 2019

The global port throughput index contracted by two points in September 2019 after reaching close to 134 points in August 2019. However, the index was 2.4 points (1.9%) higher than the September 2018 level and close to 6 points higher when compared to September 2017.

Latin America was the only region which registered a monthly growth in September 2019. In fact it is the only region where index has continuously increased from March 2019. The region is recovering from a low base last year, and reached 117.5 points in September 2019.

The largest monthly decline was seen by North America where the port throughput index was 9.1 points (6.1%) down in September 2019. However, it was slightly (0.5 points) higher compared to September 2018.

The largest world region China witnessed a one point decline each month from last two months and was at 143.4 points in September 2019. However it was 2.9 points (2.0%) higher compared to September 2018. The throughput index for Asia (excl China) also declined by 2.3% (3 points) in September 2019 compared to August 2019.

Europe showed the highest annual increase in September 2019 with 5.5 points (4.8%) whereas month-on-month it was down by 2.2 points (1.8%). The main contributer to this decline was Valencia and Antwerp which usually see a low September figure every year.

All regions experienced an annual increase in September 2018 except Africa. The throughput index for Africa was down by 4 points (3.6%) compared to September 2018 but annual decline was much higher at 7 points. However, the index figures for Africa are based on a relatively small sample.

Source: Drewry