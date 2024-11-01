Drewry: Intra-Asia Container Index Up 15%

Drewry’s new Intra-Asia Container Index (IACI), a weighted average of regional spot container freight rates, increased 15% to $573 per 40ft container in the past fortnight.

Drewry’s Intra-Asia Container Index (IACI) rose 15% in the last 2 weeks of October, to $573 per 40ft container, the first uptick after six consecutive fortnights of decline since mid-July. Drewry expects this upward trend to continue in November due to the pre-Christmas cargo rush.

Drewry’s Intra-Asia Container Index (IACI) reports actual spot container freight rates for major intra-Asia trade routes. The Index, which will be updated fortnightly, consists of 18 route-specific indices representing individual shipping routes and a composite index. All indices are reported in USD per 40ft container.

Market freight rates are collected for the following routes:

Busan-Shanghai

Ho Chi Minh City-Shanghai

Jakarta-Shanghai

Jawaharlal Nehru Port-Shanghai

Kaohsiung-Shanghai

Laem Chabang-Shanghai

Shanghai-Busan

Shanghai-Ho Chi Minh City

Shanghai-Jakarta

Shanghai-Jawaharlal Nehru Port

Shanghai-Jebel Ali

Shanghai-Kaohsiung

Shanghai-Laem Chabang

Shanghai-Manila

Shanghai-Singapore

Shanghai-Tanjung Pelepas

Shanghai-Yokohama

Yokohama-Shanghai

Source: Drewry