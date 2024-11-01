Drewry: Intra-Asia Container Index Up 15%
Drewry’s new Intra-Asia Container Index (IACI), a weighted average of regional spot container freight rates, increased 15% to $573 per 40ft container in the past fortnight.
Drewry’s Intra-Asia Container Index (IACI) rose 15% in the last 2 weeks of October, to $573 per 40ft container, the first uptick after six consecutive fortnights of decline since mid-July. Drewry expects this upward trend to continue in November due to the pre-Christmas cargo rush.
Drewry’s Intra-Asia Container Index (IACI) reports actual spot container freight rates for major intra-Asia trade routes. The Index, which will be updated fortnightly, consists of 18 route-specific indices representing individual shipping routes and a composite index. All indices are reported in USD per 40ft container.
Market freight rates are collected for the following routes:
- Busan-Shanghai
- Ho Chi Minh City-Shanghai
- Jakarta-Shanghai
- Jawaharlal Nehru Port-Shanghai
- Kaohsiung-Shanghai
- Laem Chabang-Shanghai
- Shanghai-Busan
- Shanghai-Ho Chi Minh City
- Shanghai-Jakarta
- Shanghai-Jawaharlal Nehru Port
- Shanghai-Jebel Ali
- Shanghai-Kaohsiung
- Shanghai-Laem Chabang
- Shanghai-Manila
- Shanghai-Singapore
- Shanghai-Tanjung Pelepas
- Shanghai-Yokohama
- Yokohama-Shanghai
Source: Drewry