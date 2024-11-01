Drewry: Intra-Asia Container Index Up 15%

Recent News

  

in International Shipping News 01/11/2024

Drewry’s new Intra-Asia Container Index (IACI), a weighted average of regional spot container freight rates, increased 15% to $573 per 40ft container in the past fortnight.

Drewry’s Intra-Asia Container Index (IACI) rose 15% in the last 2 weeks of October, to $573 per 40ft container, the first uptick after six consecutive fortnights of decline since mid-July. Drewry expects this upward trend to continue in November due to the pre-Christmas cargo rush.

Drewry’s Intra-Asia Container Index (IACI) reports actual spot container freight rates for major intra-Asia trade routes. The Index, which will be updated fortnightly, consists of 18 route-specific indices representing individual shipping routes and a composite index. All indices are reported in USD per 40ft container.

Market freight rates are collected for the following routes:

  • Busan-Shanghai
  • Ho Chi Minh City-Shanghai
  • Jakarta-Shanghai
  • Jawaharlal Nehru Port-Shanghai
  • Kaohsiung-Shanghai
  • Laem Chabang-Shanghai
  • Shanghai-Busan
  • Shanghai-Ho Chi Minh City
  • Shanghai-Jakarta
  • Shanghai-Jawaharlal Nehru Port
  • Shanghai-Jebel Ali
  • Shanghai-Kaohsiung
  • Shanghai-Laem Chabang
  • Shanghai-Manila
  • Shanghai-Singapore
  • Shanghai-Tanjung Pelepas
  • Shanghai-Yokohama
  • Yokohama-Shanghai

Source: Drewry

