Drewry Maritime Financial Insight – October 2020

Container shipping: Well-coordinated capacity management ensured that all major container carriers, with the exception of Yang Ming, were profitable during the second quarter despite weak volume growth. Yet, a disconnect between shipping rates and stock prices kept investors away. But the peak season surge in volumes and record jump in rates in the third quarter resulted in stocks recalibrating now, adjusting to the recovery. As a result, major companies, including Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd, have upgraded their full-year 2020 guidance by a few notches while credit rating agencies have revised their ratings upward.

Port and terminal operators: After witnessing higher volatility in 1H20, Drewry’s port stock portfolio consolidated in 3Q20 with the companies under coverage generating an average return of 4% (vs -38% in 1Q20 and 14% in 2Q20). Even though central bankers and governments alike tried to uplift investor confidence, the looming threat of the second wave of COVID-19 infections and the upcoming US presidential election have led the equity market participants to opt-in for a more conservative approach. In 3Q20, the port sector throughput index rebounded for the third consecutive month.

Dry bulk shipping: We believe charter rates for Dry Bulk vessels may seem some improvement in the coming months. Expanding manufacturing activity in China, which can be seen by the manufacturing Purchasing Manager’s Index staying at around 51 points in 3Q20 shows coupled with the latest economic plan depicting the next five years of growth point towards a rising demand of crude steel production. This spells optimism for the large vessel operators, who had to face strong headwinds in 1H20 due to COVID-19 pandemic.

LNG shipping: DMFR LNG shipping index declined 10% in September and was down 29.2% YTD (as of 22 October). In October (end September to 22 October), DMFR LNG index increased 13% with surging spot LNG shipping rates. After remaining weak for most of 2020, LNG spot shipping rates strengthened in the last one month on seasonal demand and unexpectedly severe winter. Nakilat stock price has remained resilient (up 19.8% YTD) as all 29 of its wholly owned vessels trade on long-term charter.

LPG shipping: VLGCs have seen their share of ups and downs in terms of freight rates. Strong rates in the April reflected in better numbers for all the operators. With strong rates in the first half of 3Q20, and stable rates in September, we expect positive results from all the operators under our coverage.

Crude tanker shipping: Crude tanker shipping companies reported record earnings in 1H20 on the back of exceptionally high spot rates due to surge in demand for tankers. Historic production cut of ~10 mbpd by OPEC+ coupled with curtailed production by major oil companies restored the supply-demand balance in the market. Additionally, improving oil demand with gradual opening up of economies also facilitated the inventory drawdown from on-the-water crude oil stocks and eased supply of tankers. High supply of vessels and weak demand in summer coupled with production cuts led to a sharp decline in vessel earnings over the past five months. For instance, VLCC earnings on Middle East-China (TD3C) plunged 96.5% to ~USD 8,700pd on 30 September from a record high of ~USD 250,000pd in mid-March. However, TCE rates on major trading routes are expected to improve in 4Q20 across vessel classes due to improved demand during winter. However, the spike in day rates seen in March April will be a remote possibility.

Product tanker shipping: DMFR product tanker index continued to decline in September with falling spot rates for product tankers leading to a fall in the product tanker index by 49% YTD (as of 22 October). Product tanker second-hand asset prices (5-year old MR vessels) declined 3.7% in September. While product tanker rates might recover slightly in 4Q20 YoY, they will remain weak in 2020 due to the overall decline in demand, continuous fleet expansion and fewer demolitions.

Source: Drewry Maritime Financial Insight