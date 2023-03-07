Drewry: Multipurpose Time Charter Index Down 4.3% From the Previous Month

The Drewry Multipurpose Time Charter Index tracks one-year period charter rates across a basket of vessel types and sizes and forecasts the market movement over the coming month. The vessel types include breakbulk and project cargo ships.

The Drewry Multipurpose Time Charter Index was below our forecasted value of $9,795pd in February, at $9,430pd. This is a 4.3% reduction from January which is greater than we expected. Shortsea rates which were slowing the speed at which the index fell, have seen a lack of cargoes and their rates took a dip. This resulted in a larger reduction in the index. However still not as bad as in other segments.

Drewry’s latest assessment

We believe various project cargoes which are suited to the MPV market are still supporting the rates. However, this is a fleet of many vessel types and sizes, meaning not all can take advantage of the project cargo market and may see a steeper decline. The MPV charter market will remain under pressure for Q1 2023, with Drewry’s Multipurpose Time Charter Index declining by 2.7% in March, reaching $9,175pd. This would represent a drop of around 17.8% since March 2022, but still remains 17.7% above March 2021.

Source: Drewry