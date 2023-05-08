Drewry: Multipurpose Time Charter Index Down in April

The Drewry Multipurpose Time Charter Index tracks one-year period charter rates across a basket of vessel types and sizes and forecasts the market movement over the coming month. The vessel types include breakbulk and project cargo ships.

The Drewry Multipurpose Time Charter Index continued to decline in April albeit at a slower rate, it is now at $9,069 pd. This is in line with our expectations and this gradual rate of decline still expected to continue. More competition from other sectors like containers, RoRo and dry bulk will deep pressure in MPV rates..

Drewry’s latest assessment (including May forecast)

Project cargoes are still seen as the underlying support for the rates, and are helping to slow the decline. It remains our expectation that rates will be kept above pre-Covid levels by the project sector. Drewry’s Multipurpose Time Charter Index is expected to decline marginally by 0.9% in May, reaching $8,989pd. This would result in a 19.16% since May 2022, but would still remain 7.8% above May 2021.

Source: Drewry