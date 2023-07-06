Drewry: Multipurpose Time Charter Index Down in June

The Drewry Multipurpose Time Charter Index tracks one-year period charter rates across a basket of vessel types and sizes and forecasts the market movement over the coming month. The vessel types include breakbulk and project cargo ships.

The Drewry Multipurpose Time Charter Index continued a slow decline for June, and in line with our forecast value of $8,912 pd. Our expectation is for this gradual rate of decline to continue. For MPVs, the pressure from the competing sectors of containers, RoRo and Dry Bulk for breakbulk cargoes remains.

The rates are continue to be supported by the Project market. Drewry’s Multipurpose Time Charter Index is expected to decline further by 1.2% in June, reaching $8,809pd. This would result in a decline of 16.95% since July 2022.

Source: Drewry