Drewry: Multipurpose Time Charter Index Expected to Retreat in May

The Drewry Multipurpose Time Charter Index tracks one-year period charter rates across a basket of vessel types and sizes and forecasts the market movement over the coming month. The vessel types include breakbulk and project cargo ships.

Drewry’s latest assessment

April has been characterised by a wait and see approach from shippers as various Easter holidays produced a month of stop-start activity. Add to this the impact of Chinese lockdowns on both port operations and manufacturing output, the ongoing conflict in Ukraine taking the Black Sea market to new depths and sky-high fuel prices.

Going forward into May and the likelihood is the pent-up demand in China should support the longer haul, heavy lift sector, however will that be released in time to affect this month’s spot rates? We think that is unlikely and container rates will continue to soften. The driving factor for the MPV market over the last 12 months has been the spill over cargo from the container sector, whether that is containers themselves or commodities that have moved back to breakbulk.

Over the next month our view is that ongoing weakness in the Handy sector will help to keep spot rate rises subdued, as they add to the competition for breakbulk cargo, however we may see renewed rate growth over the summer as China comes back online.

Source: Drewry