Drewry: Multipurpose Time Charter Index Slightly Below Forecast

The Drewry Multipurpose Time Charter Index tracks one-year period charter rates across a basket of vessel types and sizes and forecasts the market movement over the coming month. The vessel types include breakbulk and project cargo ships.

The Drewry Multipurpose Time Charter Index is slightly below our forecasted value for March of $8,853 pd, and it is now at $8,845 pd. The past month has seen little movement in the TC rates for the various sizes categories, leading to a small negligible increase.

Drewry’s latest assessment (including April forecast)

The expectation is for the index remain around this level in April, with the possibility of a small increase. Drewry’s Multipurpose Time Charter Index is expected to increase by 0.1% in April, reaching $8,850pd. This would be 2.3% below the April 2023 figure.

Source: Drewry