Drewry: Port Throughput Index Down 1.8% in July

The Drewry Container Port Throughput Indices are a series of calendar adjusted volume growth/decline indices based on monthly throughput data for a sample of over 340 ports worldwide, representing over 80% of global volumes. The base point for the indices is January 2019 = 100.

Drewry has developed a nowcasting model that uses vessel capacity and terminal duration data (derived from our proprietary AIS model) to make short-term predictions of port throughput.

Drewry’s latest assessment

• Drewry’s Global Container Port Throughput Index fell 1.8% in July, but at 110 points was up 5.9% YoY. The rolling 12-month growth rate continued to improve, rising to 4.8% in July. According to Drewry’s Nowcast model, the Global Port Throughput Index is anticipated to have increased 3.5% MoM in August to 120.5 points. The rise in traffic in Greater China more than compensated for the reductions in volumes in Africa, Latin America, the Middle East and South Asia.

• The Greater China Container Port Throughput Index fell to 123.4 points in July, down 2.0% MoM. Nonetheless, the Index was up 7.1% YoY. and the rolling 12-month growth rate increased to 6.0%. Throughput at most of the major Chinese ports continued to be strong compared to last year with July volumes up 15% YoY at Shanghai, 5% in Ningbo, 12% in Shenzhen and 7% in Qingdao.

• The North American Container Port Throughput Index fell 1.3% MoM in July to 113.5 points, but was up 15.2% YoY. While volume gains were recorded across the region, throughput growth at the West Coast ports has been exceptionally strong. In July 2024, container traffic at Los Angeles recorded 37% YoY growth, with throughput at Long Beach up 53% and Vancouver volumes rising 56%, albeit in part these exceptional increases are due to very low base volumes in 2023.

• The European Container Port Throughput Index fell 0.2% in July to 104.8 points, but up 2.3%. The rolling 12-month growth rate also improved to 2.1%. Northern Europe has finally moved into positive territory, with a rolling 12-month growth rate of 0.3% in July, while South Europe’s growth of 4.3% has nearly matched the global average of 4.8%.

Source: Drewry