Drewry: Ports & Terminals Equity Index Up 8%

For 11 April 2024 YTD, the Drewry Port Equity Index increased 8.0% underperforming the runup of 9.0% recorded by S&P 500. Over the same time, Global Terminal Operators (GTOs) andRegional Terminal Operators (RTOs) increased 11.4% and 2.9%, respectively. However, whenconsidering the 1Q24 performance, the Drewry Port Equity Index grew 5.1% vs 10.2% recorded

in the broader S&P 500. Both GTOs and RTOs remained in the black, registering growth of6.6% and 2.8%, respectively.

• Looking ahead, stock prices will be influenced by the path of disinflation, which has posednotable challenges in the recent path. Evolving data is continuously reshaping marketexpectations regarding the timing and scale of anticipated rate cuts in 2024. Additionally,individual countries’ factors increasingly impact policy decisions. While the Bank of Japan’srecent 10-basis point increase signifies its departure from negative rates after 8 years, themarket anticipates rate cuts from the FED and ECB in the second half of 2024. Conversely,central banks in Latin American countries like Brazil and Mexico have already initiated ratereductions, reflecting their economic conditions.

According to our latest assessment, the Global Container Port Throughput Index declined 2.0% MoM in January 2024, to 110.3 points. This decrease was primarily driven by a 6.4% drop reported in the Middle East and South Asia, closely followed by Asia (excluding China) and Greater China, which fell 2.2% and 1.9% respectively. Oceania was the sole region to see an increase of 6.2% during the same period. However, on a YoY basis, the Global Container Port Throughput Index rose 9.2%, supported by growth in all regions except the Middle East and South Asia, which experienced a 5.6% decline.

• Based on Drewry’s internally compiled revenue index, the industry saw revenue growth of 2.9% in 4Q23 on an QoQ basis, mainly led by increased volumes and rising underlying tariffs. However, HHLA deviated from this trend, with volume and revenue declining 7.4% and 4.1% respectively during the same period. Historically, the company has faced stagnant volumes due to fierce competition from regional counterparts – Rotterdam and Antwerp – as well as recent decreases in cargo volumes in the Far East, particularly in China. Higher revenue was partially offset by the 3.2% QoQ increase in the industry’s costs, which muted the growth in industry earnings at 0.6% in 4Q23.

• Despite some minor adjustments, the EV/EBITDA and PE profiles for the industry remained largely unchanged compared to the profile published in our previous report (December 2023).

Source: Drewry Maritime Financial Research