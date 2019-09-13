Drewry: World Contained Index Down By 5.6%

The composite index decreased 5.6% this week and, 20.9% down as compared with same period of 2018.

The average composite index of the WCI, assessed by Drewry for year-to-date, is US $1446 per 40ft container, which is $22 higher than the five-year average of $1,423 per 40ft container.

Spot rates from Shanghai to Genoa continue to tumble – and as a result, Drewry’s composite World Container Index fell 6% or $82 to $1386.65 per 40ft container. Transpacific rates declined this week as freight rates from Shanghai to Los Angeles lost $167 to reach $1518 per feu and Shanghai to New York slashed $102 to touch $2583 per 40ft box. Meanwhile, rates on Shanghai-Rotterdam, Rotterdam-New York and Rotterdam-New York were hovering around the previous week’s rates. Drewry expects rates to remain stable in the coming week.

Source: Drewry