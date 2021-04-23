Drewry: World Container Index 0.2% on Week and 226.7% Year-on-Year

The composite index inched up 0.2% or $8 this week, and also, remains 226.7% higher than a year ago.

The average composite index of the WCI, assessed by Drewry for year-to-date, is $5,096 per 40ft container, which is $3,292 higher than the five-year average of $1,804 per 40ft container.

Drewry’s composite World Container index inched up 0.2% or $8 to $4,913.07 per 40ft container. Freight rates on Shanghai-Genoa rose $264 to stand at $7,919 for a 40ft container and those on Shanghai-Los Angeles grew $71 to $4,209 for a 40ft box. Also, rates on Rotterdam-New York inched up $19 to $2,642 per feu. Conversely, rates on Shanghai-Rotterdam dropped $147 to come in at $7,831 for a 40ft box and those on Shanghai-New York fell $78 to $6,255 per feu. We expect the index to remain stable next week

Source: Drewry