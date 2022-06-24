Drewry: World Container Index 10% Lower Than a Year Ago

Drewry’s composite World Container Index decreased by 3% to $7,285.89 per 40ft container this week.

Our detailed assessment for Thursday, 23 June 2022

• The composite index decreased by 3% this week, and, 10% lower than a year ago.

• The average composite index of the WCI, assessed by Drewry for year-to-date, is $8,475 per 40ft container, which is $5,006 higher than the five-year average of $3,469 per 40ft container.

• Drewry’s World Container Index composite index decreased by 3% to $7,285.89 per 40ft container, and is 10% lower than the same week in 2021. Freight rates on Shanghai – Los Angeles dropped 5% or $426 to $7,952 per feu. Spot rates on Shanghai – Genoa and Shanghai – New York fell 3% each to reach $11,129 and $10,403 per 40ft box respectively. Similarly, rates on Shanghai – Rotterdam plunged 2% or $186 to $9,598 per 40ft container.

Rates on Rotterdam – New York fell 1% or $89 to $6,849 per 40ft box. However, rates on New York – Rotterdam grew 1% to $1,211 per feu and rates on Los Angeles – Shanghai gained 2% to $1,265 per 40ft container. Rates on Rotterdam – Shanghai hovered around previous weeks level. Drewry expects the index to decrease slowly in the next few weeks.

Source: Drewry