Drewry: World Container Index 168% Higher Than a Year Ago

Drewry’s composite World Container Index increased marginally to $9,292.39 per 40ft container this week.

Our detailed assessment for Thursday, 16 December 2021

• The composite index increased marginally this week, and, remains 169% higher than a year ago.

• The average composite index of the WCI, assessed by Drewry for year-to-date, is $7,520 per 40ft container, which is $4,751 higher than the five-year average of $2,769 per 40ft container.

• Drewry’s World Container index composite index increased marginally to $9,292.39 per 40ft container, and is 169% higher than the same week in 2020. Freight rates from Rotterdam – Shanghai grew 1% to reach $1,556 per 40ft box. Rates on Shanghai – Rotterdam, Shanghai – Genoa, Shanghai – Los Angeles, Los Angeles – Shanghai, Shanghai – New York, Rotterdam – New York and New York – Rotterdam hovered around previous weeks level. Drewry expects rates to remain steady in the coming week.



Spot freight rates by major route

Our assessment across eight major East-West trades:



Source: Drewry