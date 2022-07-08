Drewry: World Container Index 20% Lower Than a Year Ago

Drewry’s composite World Container Index decreased marginally by 0.2% to $7,050.94 per 40ft container this week.

Our detailed assessment for Thursday, 07 July 2022

• The composite index decreased marginally by 0.2% this week, and, 20% lower than a year ago.

• The average composite index of the WCI, assessed by Drewry for year-to-date, is $8,370 per 40ft container, which is $4,858 higher than the five-year average of $3,512 per 40ft container.

• Drewry’s World Container Index composite index decreased marginally by 0.2% to $7,050.94 per 40ft container, and is 20% lower than the same week in 2021. Freight rates on Shanghai – Los Angeles dropped 1% or $86 to $7,566 per feu. Spot rates on Rotterdam – Shanghai fell 5% or $74 to $1,328 per 40ft box. However, rates on Los Angeles – Shanghai gained 3% or $42 to $1,280 per feu. Similarly, rates on New York – Rotterdam surged 4% or $45 to $1,239. Rates on Shanghai – Rotterdam, Shanghai – Genoa, Shanghai – New York and Rotterdam – New York hovered around previous weeks level. Drewry expects the index to decrease in the next few weeks.

Spot freight rates by major route

Our assessment across eight major East-West trades:

Source: Drewry