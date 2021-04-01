Drewry: World Container Index 220.2% Higher Than Last Year

The composite index inched up 0.2% or $12 this week, and also, remains 220.2% higher than a year ago.

The average composite index of the WCI, assessed by Drewry for year-to-date, is $5,139 per 40ft container, which is $3,381 higher than the five-year average of $1,757 per 40ft container.

After falling consecutively for five weeks, Drewry’s composite World Container index inched up 0.2% or $12 to $4,883.43 per 40ft container.

Freight rates on Shanghai-New York rose $302 to $6,821 for a 40ft container and those on Shanghai-Los Angeles increased $199 to stand at $4,383 per feu. conversely, spot rates on Shanghai-Genoa fell $172 to stand at $7,682 for a 40ft box and those on Shanghai-Rotterdam lost $132 to come in at $7,476 for a 40ft container. Also, rates from New York to Rotterdam grew $3 to $718 for a 40ft box. We expect the index to remain stable next week.

Source: Drewry