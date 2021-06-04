Drewry: World Container Index 310.1% Higher Y-o-Y

Drewry’s composite World Container index increased 3.3% or $207 to $6,463.78 per 40ft container.

Our detailed assessment for Thursday, 3 June 2021

The composite index increased 3.3% or $207 this week, and also, remains 310.1% higher than a year ago.

The average composite index of the WCI, assessed by Drewry for year-to-date, is $5,299 per 40ft container, which is $3,382 higher than the five-year average of $1,916 per 40ft container.

Drewry’s composite World Container index increased 3.3% or $207 to $6,463.78 per 40ft container. Freight rates on Shanghai-Rotterdam grew $288 to $10,462 for a 40ft container and those on Shanghai-New York surged $412 to come in at $7,559 for a 40ft box. Likewise, rates on Shanghai-Genoa gained $238 to $9,900 per feu. Similarly, spot rates from Shanghai to Los Angeles increased $210 to $5,952 for a 40ft container and rates on Rotterdam-New York inched up $50 to $3,720 for a 40ft container. Drewry expects rates to remain on the higher side due to port congestion and equipment unavailability.

Spot freight rates by major route

Our assessment across eight major East-West trades:



Source: Drewry