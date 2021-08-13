Drewry: World Container Index 358% Higher Than the Same Week of 2020

Drewry’s composite World Container index increased marginally 0.5% or $50 to $9,421.48 per 40ft container.

Our detailed assessment for Thursday, 12 August 2021

• Drewry’s composite World Container index increased marginally by 0.5% or $50 to reach $9,421.48 per 40ft container, 358% higher than the same week in 2020.

• This is the 17th consecutive week of increases.

• Freight rates from Shanghai to Genoa soared 2% or $201 to reach $12,993 per 40ft container, a change of 556% Y-o-Y. Spot rates on Shanghai to Los Angeles gained $93 to reach $10,322 for a 40ft box. However, rates on Rotterdam to New York plunged 7%, a decrease of $86 to $1,171 per feu.

• Rates on Rotterdam – Shanghai and Los Angeles – Shanghai dropped 1% each to $1,651 and $1,461 per feu respectively.

• Freight rates on Shanghai to Rotterdam, Shanghai to New York and Rotterdam to New York remain stable at previous weeks level. Drewry expects rates to increase further in the coming weeks.

Spot freight rates by major route

Our assessment across eight major East-West trades:

Source: Drewry