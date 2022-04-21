Drewry: World Container Index 60.3% Higher Than Last Year, Down 0.9% on the Week

Drewry’s composite World Container Index decreased by 0.9% to $7,874.43 per 40ft container this week.

Our detailed assessment for Thursday, 21 April 2022

The composite index decreased by 0.9% this week, but, remains 60.3% higher than a year ago.

The average composite index of the WCI, assessed by Drewry for year-to-date, is $8,965 per 40ft container, which is $5,708 higher than the five-year average of $3,257 per 40ft container.

Drewry’s World Container Index composite index decreased by 0.9% to $7,874.43 per 40ft container, but is 60.3% higher than the same week in 2021.

Freight rates on Shanghai – Rotterdam dropped 2% or $213 to $10,364 and Shanghai – New York fell 1% or $124 to $11,229 per feu. Similarly rates on Shanghai – Los Angeles slid $24 to reach $8,758 per feu. Rates on Rotterdam – Shanghai, Shanghai – Genoa, Los Angeles – Shanghai, New York – Rotterdam and Rotterdam – New York hovered around previous weeks level. Drewry expects spot rates to remain stable in the coming weeks.

Source: Drewry