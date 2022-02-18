Drewry: World Container Index 79% Higher Than a Year Ago

Drewry’s composite World Container Index increased marginally by 0.2% to $9,378.51 per 40ft container this week

Our detailed assessment for Thursday, 17 February 2022

• The composite index increased marginally by 0.2% this week, and, remains 79% higher than a year ago.

• The average composite index of the WCI, assessed by Drewry for year-to-date, is $9,455 per 40ft container, which is $6,444 higher than the five-year average of $3,011 per 40ft container.

• Drewry’s World Container Index composite index increased marginally by 0.2% to $9,378.51 per 40ft container, and is 79% higher than the same week in 2021. Freight rates on Shanghai – Los Angeles grew 2% or $245 to reach $10,682 per feu. Similarly, spot rates on Rotterdam – New York gained 1% or $61 to $6,514 per 40ft box. However, rates on Shanghai – New York fell 3% or $374 to $13,063 per 40ft container. Rates on New York – Rotterdam dropped 2% to reach %1,214 per feu. Rates on Shanghai – Rotterdam, Rotterdam – Shanghai, Shanghai – Genoa and Los Angeles – Shanghai hovered around previous weeks level. Drewry expects rates to remain stable in the coming week.

Spot freight rates by major route

Our assessment across eight major East-West trades:



Source: Drewry