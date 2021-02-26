Drewry: World Container Index Down 0.2% on Week, But 232.4% Higher Y-o-Y

The composite index slipped 0.2% this week, but remains 232.4% higher than a year ago.

The average composite index of the WCI, assessed by Drewry for year-to-date, is $5,245 per 40ft container, which is $3,569 higher than the five-year average of $1,676 per 40ft container.

Drewry’s composite World Container index slipped 0.2% to $5,237.86 per 40ft container. Spot rates on Shanghai – Rotterdam declined 2% or $134 to $8,474 per 40ft box. However, freight rates on Rotterdam – Shanghai increased 3% or a change of $44 and reached at $1,418 per feu.

Similarly, rates from Rotterdam to New York grew 2% – an increase of $40 to stand at $2,339 for a 40ft container. Rates on Shanghai-Los Angeles and Shanghai-New York nudged up 1% to $4,391 and $6,628 respectively. Drewry expects rates to remain on higher side in coming week.

Source: Drewry