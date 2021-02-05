Drewry: World Container Index Down 0.4% on Week, Still 207.1% Higher on an Annual Basis

The composite index decreased 0.4% this week, however, 201.7% up when compared with same period of 2020.

The average composite index of the WCI, assessed by Drewry for year-to-date, is $5,256 per 40ft container, which is $3,628 higher than the five-year average of $1,628 per 40ft container.

Drewry’s composite World Container index decreased 0.4% to $5,228.71 per 40ft container. Freight rates on Shanghai-Rotterdam weakened $197 to stand at $8,543 for a 40ft container and those on Rotterdam-New York fell $29 to $2,254 for a 40ft box. Conversely, spot rates on New York-Rotterdam gained $97 to come in at $743 for a 40ft container and those on Shanghai-Genoa increased $92 to $8,828 per feu. Drewry expects rates to stabilise next week.



Source: Drewry