Drewry: World Container Index Down 0.7% but 107.6% Higher Versus Same Week of 2019

The composite index decreased 0.7% this week, but 107.6% up when compared with same period of 2019.

The average composite index of the WCI, assessed by Drewry for year-to-date, is $1,894 per 40ft container, which is $434 higher than the five-year average of $1,460 per 40ft container.

Drewry’s composite World Container index inched down by 0.7% to $2,569.68 per 40ft container. Freight rates from Shanghai to Genoa weakened 2% or $47 to touch $2,683 per 40ft box. Similarly, rates from Shanghai to Rotterdam declined 1% or $25 to $2,186 per feu. Spot rates on Shanghai to Los Angeles dwindled by $15 to $4,038, but 188% above the level of the previous year. Likewise, Shanghai to New York rates crumbled by $7 to $4,874, but 103% above the level of the same week of 2019. Rates on Rotterdam to Shanghai, Los Angeles to Shanghai, New York to Rotterdam, and Rotterdam to New York remained stable to $1,100, $518, $552 and, $2,016 for 40ft box respectively. Drewry expects rates to remain steady in the coming week.



Source: Drewry