Drewry: World Container Index Down 0.9% on Week, But an Incredible 115.9% Up on Year

The composite index decreased 0.9% this week but 115.9% up when compared with same period of 2019.

The average composite index of the WCI, assessed by Drewry for year-to-date, is $1,861 per 40ft container, which is $413 higher than the five-year average of $1,448 per 40ft container.

Drewry’s composite World Container index decreased by 0.9% to $2,583.21 per 40ft container. Freight rates on Rotterdam-New York plummeted $88 to stand at $2,134 for a 40ft container and those on Rotterdam-Shanghai dwindled $219 to come in at $1,075 for a 40ft box. Likewise, spot rates on Shanghai-Rotterdam contracted $20 to $2,197 per feu. Similarly, rates from Shanghai to New York decreased $7 to $4,866 for a 40ft container. Drewry expect rates to remain stable in the coming week.



Source: Drewry