Drewry: World Container Index Down 1.1% on Week

The composite index decreased 1.1% this week and 22.1% up when compared with same period of 2019.

The average composite index of the WCI, assessed by Drewry for year-to-date, is $1,599 per 40ft container, which is $216 higher than the five-year average of $1,383 per 40ft container.

Drewry’s composite World Container index decreased by 1.1% to $1,575.97 per 40ft container. As anticipated last week, rates on most routes have shown a downward trend. Spot rates on Los Angeles – Shanghai shed by 6% or $27 and stood at $452 per feu. Rates from Rotterdam to Shanghai saw a decline of 2% to reach $1,021 per 40ft container. Similarly, rates on Shanghai – Rotterdam and Shanghai – Los Angeles weakened by 3% to $1,694 and 1% to $1,675 respectively for 40ft box. However, rates from Shanghai to New York nudged up by 2% or $56 to reach $2,625 per feu. Rates on Shanghai – Genoa remained steady at $1,910 for a 40ft container. Similarly, rates on New York – Rotterdam and Rotterdam – New York remained stable at $507 and $2,516 respectively for 40ft box. Drewry expects no upward turn in rates next week.

Source: Drewry